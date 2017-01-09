Dress Shops Dispute Trump’s Claim of Big Demand

President-elect Donald Trump told the New York Times that Washington, D.C. shops have been selling out of gowns, with big numbers expected at his inauguration.

Said Trump: “All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It’s hard to find a great dress for this inauguration.”

But People magazine called a few area stores that carry formal dresses and evening wear, and every store said they had plenty of inventory available for those seeking an outfit to wear to the inauguration.

Said one: “No, we’re not sold out. We have 200 dresses, if not more, in stock.”

Said another: “There’s never been less demand for inaugural ballgowns in my 38 years. Never ever has it been less for the inaugural.”