Trump Pick Plagiarized Her Dissertation Too

Monica Crowley, President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick for a top National Security Council job, plagiarized numerous passages in her Ph.D. dissertation, Politico reports.

“An examination of the dissertation and the sources it cites identified around more than a dozen sections of text that have been lifted, with little to no changes, from other scholarly works without proper attribution. In some instances, Crowley footnoted her source but did not identify with quotation marks the text she was copying directly. In other instances, she copied text or heavily paraphrased with no attribution at all.”

A report over the weekend found Crowley plagiarized significant portions of her recent book too.