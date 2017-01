“Conservative author and television personality Monica Crowley, whom Donald Trump has tapped for a top national security communications role, plagiarized large sections of her 2012 book,” CNN reports.

“The review of Crowley’s June 2012 book, What The (Bleep) Just Happened, found upwards of 50 examples of plagiarism from numerous sources, including the copying with minor changes of news articles, other columnists, think tanks, and Wikipedia.”