Santorum Surprised GOP Doesn’t Have Replacement

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) told CNN that he was “shocked” to see Republicans rushing to repeal Obamacare without a replacement for the law.

Said Santorum: “I’m frankly shocked that they don’t have a plan, that they haven’t really prepared for this. I know it is not going to be an easy thing to do, but they should have put a little bit more work into it, than now, here in the interim, trying to figure out a plan forward.”

Jennifer Rubin: “Republican leaders may now feel trapped. They promised to repeal Obamacare. How can they not make good on the promise? Actually, they promised to repeal and replace Obamacare. If they ran on repeal and dawdle, they’d have lost.”