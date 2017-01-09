Arizona Lawmakers Get Hacked

“Arizona lawmakers got hacked last week. And when they clicked the link to change their password, a screen with Russian writing popped up,” the Arizona Republic reports.

“Arizona Chief Information Security Officer Mike Lettman sent an email to legislative staff Friday night alerting them to the issue. According to the email, multiple senators or staff received an email that appeared to be from the state’s human resources and payroll system asking them to reset their password. When some clicked on the link, they received a screen in Russian.”