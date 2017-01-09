Streep Rips Trump at Golden Globes

Actress Meryl Streep called out President-elect Donald Trump during a speech at the Golden Globes — without even mentioning his name, the New York Times reports.

Said Streep: “An actor’s only job is to enter the lives of people and let you feel what that feels like … there was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter — someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it.”

She continued: “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence invites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Trump responded on Twitter calling Streep and “Hillary lover” and “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”