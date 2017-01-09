Kushner Will Be Named Senior Adviser to Trump

Mike Allen reports that “that lawyers have worked out a way for Jared Kushner, who turns 36 tomorrow, to serve in the West Wing. He’ll be named ‘senior adviser,’ and is already seeking applicants for his own staff.”

Meanwhile, New York Magazine profiles Kushner:

Trump doesn’t really appear to listen to anyone, but he likes to hear a lot of advice. “We have no formal chain of command around here,” Trump said at a December boardroom audience with Jeff Bezos, Sheryl Sandberg, and other tech-industry leaders. Yet everyone knew who had played the biggest role in arranging the meeting: Kushner, who sat with his back to the cameras, directly facing the president-elect. During the campaign, Trump hired and fired many aides, but Kushner was frequently the last person he consulted before making major decisions. He so far has no official White House title, and he may never have one. But it will scarcely matter if Kushner has a formal job, so long as he maintains his position within the family. “There were three campaign managers,” says a political consultant who knows Kushner. “There was only one son-in-law.”