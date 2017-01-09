Trump Will Be Real Target at Confirmation Hearings

Mike Allen: “Trump’s nominees face an unusual hurdle: They don’t just have to defend themselves — they’ll be barraged with questions about their boss’s tweets and campaign statements. The hearings are the highest profile chance Democrats have had to bash the president-elect, and they plan to take advantage.”

“People prepping the nominees tell me that the strategy is to answer the topic not the question, and let Trump fight his own fights. On the border wall, for example, nominees are coached to say they understand the role Congress has to play, ‘and we look forward to working with you.'”

“The one absolute rule: Don’t say anything bad about Trump.”