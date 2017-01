The Wall Street Journal offers this insight into Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson’s negotiating approach:

He spent hours with the company’s negotiating teams, preparing for every potential aspect and plotting tactics, including the theatrical, according to people he worked with.

In a meeting in Yemen in the 1990s, he threw a book and stormed out of talks. The tantrum was preplanned, one person said. “Anger is a strategy, not an emotion,” Mr. Tillerson told colleagues.