Two Cabinet Nominees Republicans Are Worried About

Playbook: “Republicans close to Trump are most worried about two Cabinet nominees: Steven Mnuchin for Treasury and Andy Puzder at Labor. Why? The combination of two factors: Neither of them have had particularly public-facing jobs and both have made a pile of money with practices some Americans might find objectionable. Democrats are expected to hit Mnuchin over his role in bank foreclosures and the financial crisis. And Puzder has made plenty of comments about minimum wage that are at odds with Democrats. Plus, his fast food company has a penchant for featuring attractive women in bikinis in the advertisements. That could also stir up some embarrassing fodder.”