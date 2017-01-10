DeVos Confirmation Hearing Delayed

“The confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump’s Education secretary pick, has been pushed back by almost a week,” Politico reports.

“The move comes after Democrats, including Murray, had called for DeVos’ confirmation hearing to be delayed because the Office of Government Ethics has not finished its ethics review of the billionaire education activist’s finances. Democrats argued that the hearing should not be held until DeVos’ ethics and financial disclosure paperwork is finalized.”