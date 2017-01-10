Freedom Caucus Seeks to Delay Budget Vote

“The House Freedom Caucus wants to delay a vote on a budget that includes Obamacare repeal instructions, a potential setback for the GOP’s — and Donald Trump’s — top priority,” Politico reports.

“The group of hardline conservatives wants more information about what a repeal bill and Obamacare replacement would look like before they support the fiscal 2017 budget. That budget blueprint — which is expected on the House floor later this week after being approved by the Senate on Tuesday or Wednesday — would unlock a fast-tracking procedure that will be used to speed a repeal through Congress.”