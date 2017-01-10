Andrew Cuomo Raises His Profile Ahead of 2020

New York Times: “As Democratic leaders reassess their party’s mission and long-term strategy after the election of Donald J. Trump to the White House, Mr. Cuomo seems eager to quickly position himself as a different sort of Northeast liberal, one capable of building things beyond a social agenda — and remaking a persona that has long rubbed some of his colleagues and voters the wrong way.”

“Mr. Cuomo and Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Kamala Harris of California, among others, are thought to be on a short, if still amorphous, list of fresher options for 2020… Of those who have prompted presidential speculation, Mr. Cuomo seems the keenest to quickly broaden his appeal since the election, and is perhaps the most road-tested in political warfare and theatrics.”