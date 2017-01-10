D’Amato Kicked Off Flight

Former Sen. Al D’Amato (R-NY) “was escorted from a JetBlue flight Monday night after trying to lead passengers in a chant protesting seating changes requested by the crew,” the New York Post.

“D’Amato and other passengers who were already ‘super cranky’ about the six-and-a-half hour delay were even less enthusiastic when the flight crew asked people who paid extra for legroom to switch seats because of ‘weight and balance issues’… D’Amato, who was sitting toward the back of the plane — in a seat with sparse legroom — began chanting ‘make them move,’ which a smattering of fellow passengers took up, and marched up and down the aisle.”