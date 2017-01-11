Democrats Force Tough Votes on Obamacare

“Senate Democrats prepared Wednesday to make a late-night show of resistance against gutting the Affordable Care Act by forcing Republicans to take politically charged votes against protecting Medicare, Medicaid and other health-care programs,” the Washington Post reports.

“The mostly symbolic votes come amid growing concerns among congressional Republicans that the party is rushing to dismantle the ACA without a plan to replace it. Democrats planned to force the frenzied vote series called a “vote-a-rama” well into Thursday morning, even as they cannot prevent the GOP from following through on their repeal plans.”