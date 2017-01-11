Grassley Says Trump Would Be Immune from Blackmail

Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA) told WBZ in Boston that he’s not concerned that Russia may have information which could compromise President-elect Donald Trump.

Said Grassley: “It seems to me that when you go back through the campaign and all the things that Trump said that ought to give him political problems and all the things that were caught on tape — that he would probably just as soon not have the world know about it – it’s kind of improbable to me that anybody who knows anything about Trump — that’s going to end up hurting Trump. And he was elected President of the United States.”