Trump Already Looking Ahead to 2020 Re-Election

“Donald Trump plans to keep his Manhattan-based campaign headquarters open as he assumes the presidency – a move that represents a sharp break from his predecessors, and one that positions him to begin running for reelection in 2020,” Politico reports.

“Trump intends to retain a skeletal campaign staff of around ten people with a senior aide at the helm. They will work in Trump Tower… The office will be overseen by Michael Glassner, a veteran Republican strategist and top campaign adviser who has frequently been spotted at Trump Tower in recent weeks. Two other Trump aides, Sean Dollman and John Pence, who is the nephew of Vice President-elect Mike Pence, are also on the team. They will focus largely on data building and fundraising, critical components of a prospective reelection bid that is still far off.”