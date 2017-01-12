Carson Can’t Say Trump Won’t Benefit from HUD Projects

Ben Carson would not answer whether President-elect Donald Trump could benefit from Department of Housing and Urban Develop loans during a fierce line of questioning from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at his confirmation hearing, NBC News reports.

Said Carson: “If there happens to be an extraordinarily good program that’s working for millions of people and it turns out that someone that you’re targeting is going to gain, you know, $10 from it, am I going to say ‘No’?”

Warren responded: “The reason you can’t assure us of that is because the president-elect is hiding his family’s business interests from you, from me, from the rest of America.”