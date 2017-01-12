Trump Could Easily Halt Investigation Into FBI Actions

Jeffrey Toobin: “It is well within the realm of possibility that the Trump Administration will kill this investigation before it even begins. The President-elect clearly believes that all the recent attention paid to the hacking of the Clinton campaign’s e-mails, apparently by Russian forces, was contrived to deprive him of the legitimacy he so craves. It’s easy to imagine that he will view the investigation of Comey the same way, since so many people have attributed Trump’s election to that last-minute development, rather than to his campaign. The only thing standing in the way of his firing the inspector general is a political norm, and Trump has shown gleeful disdain for such standards. In a similar vein, Sessions (or his deputy) could decide to prohibit the inspector general from conducting this inquiry.”