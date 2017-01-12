Rubio May Decide Tillerson’s Fate

Politico: “Rex Tillerson will only need Republican votes to become secretary of state — and the GOP was largely kind to him during Wednesday’s audition to be Donald Trump’s top diplomat. Everyone, that is, except for Marco Rubio. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is narrowly divided, with the GOP holding just a one-seat advantage. And most Democrats, if not all, sounded skeptical about Tillerson’s performance before the panel.”

“So Rubio may determine whether Tillerson’s nomination can successfully win committee approval — or come to a floor vote after being given an ‘unfavorable’ recommendation by the panel.”