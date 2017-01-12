Senate Begins Process to Repeal Obamacare

“The Senate voted 51 to 48 early Thursday to approve a budget resolution instructing House and Senate committees to begin work on legislation to repeal major portions of the Affordable Care Act,” the New York Times reports.

“The House is expected to take up the legislation Friday.”

Politico: “The 51-48 vote came after a 7-hour vote-a-rama — a rapid-fire series of more than a dozen votes on some of the hottest political issues of the day. The budget, which is expected to be taken up by the House Friday, does not become law. It does, however, provide for a powerful procedural tool known as reconciliation to let Republicans dismantle the health law with simple majorities in the House and Senate. Senate adoption of the budget is the first step in that process.”