Trump Attacks the Drug Industry

Donald Trump “declared war on drug makers, and one of Capitol Hill’s cardinal truths — the drug industry is untouchable — may be starting to unravel,” Stat News reports.

“For years, drug companies have enjoyed broad support, particularly among Republicans, that helped guard against any unwanted reforms. But after the president-elect’s news conference condemnation of the industry — it’s ‘disastrous’ and companies are ‘getting away with murder’ — drug companies can’t necessarily depend on congressional Republicans to save them in the fight over drug pricing.”