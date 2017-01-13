Ryan Breaks from Trump On Several Key Issues

House Speaker Paul Ryan “offered the fullest accounting of his own thinking on the direction of the nation since the election, even gently breaking from President-elect Donald Trump on controversial policies from Russia sanctions to Medicare reform,” Politico reports.

“Ryan also spelled out his own views on topics including immigration and health care. He suggested criminally convicted undocumented immigrants should be deported, but also assured one undocumented mother that she need not fret about being rounded up by a federal agents and taken away from her U.S.-born daughter.”