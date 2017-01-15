Trump Threatens GOP Lawmakers with Twitter

Washington Post: “Trump said he expects Republicans in Congress to move quickly and in unison in the coming weeks on other priorities as well, including enacting sweeping tax cuts and beginning the building of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.”

“Trump warned Republicans that if the party splinters or slows his agenda, he is ready to use the power of the presidency — and Twitter — to usher his legislation to passage.”

Said Trump: “The Congress can’t get cold feet because the people will not let that happen.”