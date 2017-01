“An overflow crowd of more than 6,000 people filled the area outside of Faneuil Hall on Sunday to protest Republican efforts to roll back the Affordable Care Act,” Politico reports.

“Subfreezing temperatures and a stubborn wind did not deter the attendees, well-bundled and making muffled claps as they cheered on U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and a laundry list of local, state and federal officials, health care providers and others as they vowed to fight for universal health care.”