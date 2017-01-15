Trump Sees Possible Deal with Putin

President-elect Donald Trump told the Times of London that he was open to working with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a nuclear reduction deal to ease American sanctions.

Politico: “Although Trump’s team Sunday denied a separate Times of London report that his first foreign visit was to be a summit with Putin in Reykjavik, Trump himself revealed an openness to easing sanctions on Russia that the U.S. and NATO allies have imposed in response to Russia’s annexation of territory in Ukraine and Crimea.”