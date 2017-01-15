Schumer Says Democrats Will Not Help

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) “has made it crystal clear: If Republicans repeal Obamacare without immediately implementing a plan to replace it, Democrats will not help them out of a pickle down the road,” The Hill reports.

“Senate Democratic sources familiar with Schumer’s thinking say he will not engage in any negotiations to pass a watered-down version of the landmark healthcare reform law if Republicans unilaterally force its repeal first under special budgetary rules.”

Said one Democratic senator: “That’s not a close call. They’re doing something so extraordinary reckless. You cannot reward hostage taking.”