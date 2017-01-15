Trump’s Win In Ohio Was Historic

Columbus Dispatch: “With the ascension of Donald Trump coming this week, we decided to look again at Ohio’s presidential election results — and stumbled across some amazing facts that perhaps shed a different light on his victory than what we’ve seen to date.”

“In 22 counties — exactly a quarter of Ohio’s total — Trump rolled up the largest percentage of any Republican ever. Yes, that’s since 1856.

“So that’s higher than the Bushes, Ronald Reagan, Teddy Roosevelt and several Ohio GOP presidents — all the way back through Abraham Lincoln.”

“In 11 additional counties, the Trump share of the vote was the second highest for a Republican in Ohio history.”