No Break In the Partisan Fever

“A public feud between Donald Trump and Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) seemed to jettison any lingering hopes that the inauguration would temporarily ease partisanship in Washington and instead threatened to widen the rift between the two parties,” the Washington Post reports.

“The incident has left Democrats and Republicans bracing themselves for yet another showdown between the president and his political opponents — one that threatens to usher in a new era of the kind of crippling hyper-partisanship that often characterized the eight years of the Obama administration.”

Meanwhile, Politico reports that 18 House Democrats will not attend Trump’s inauguration.