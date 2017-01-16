A New Reality Awaits Journalists

Margaret Sullivan: “To those who say let’s wait and see, or maybe it won’t be as bad as you think, or stay hopeful, I’m having none of it.”

“Journalists are in for the fight of their lives. And they are going to have to be better than ever before, just to do their jobs. They will need to work together, be prepared for legal persecution, toughen up for punishing attacks and figure out new ways to uncover and present the truth.”

Jack Shafer: “Instead of relying exclusively on the traditional skills of political reporting, the carriers of press cards ought to start thinking of covering Trump’s Washington like a war zone, where conflict follows conflict, where the fog prevents the collection of reliable information directly from the combatants, where the assignment is a matter of life or death.”