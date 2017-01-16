New Feature for Members!

Have you ever read something on Political Wire only to wish a few weeks later that you saved it?

Beginning today, members can save any post to a “My Favorites” page. Just click the “Save to Favorites” link at the end of any post and it will be automatically added to your page.

If you’re already a member, you can log in here and test it out.

If you’re not yet a member, join today! You’ll get exclusive analysis, new features and more. And you’ll be supporting Political Wire.

Sign up for just $5 a month or $50 for the year.