Trump Again Says NATO Is Obsolete

“In comments that are likely to create fresh tensions with the United States’ closest European allies, President-elect Donald J. Trump described NATO as ‘obsolete’ in an interview published on Sunday and said other European nations would probably follow Britain’s lead by leaving the European Union,” the New York Times reports.

“Mr. Trump has made similar comments before. But the fact that he made them in a joint interview with two European publications — The Times of London and Bild, a German newspaper — and did so days before assuming the presidency alarmed European diplomats.”

Meanwhile, a Russian government spokesman told Sky News that Russia agrees with Trump that NATO is obsolete.