Mike Allen: “Republican heads are spinning. They are dumbfounded by a blizzard of mystifying or contradictory messages coming from Trump.”

“The inside take: Republicans who are hoping/praying things will be fine, and even some Trump insiders, tell us that these comments show he is adjusting more slowly to being president-elect than they had hoped. Even if he believes some or all of this, some things are better kept to yourself when you’re on the precipice of the presidency.”