Former ‘Apprentice’ Contestant Sues Trump

“Just days before he’s set to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump has been hit with a defamation lawsuit from a former Apprentice contestant who says he engaged in sexually inappropriate contact with her,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Shortly before Election Day, Trump faced a barrage of sexual assault accusations from many women upon a bombshell video showing him boasting to Access Hollywood‘s Billy Bush about grabbing women’s genitals. Sumner Zervos, who appeared on season five of The Apprentice, was one of the accusers. At that time, Trump responded at a rally in Pennsylvania, ‘All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.'”

“Trump never sued. But Zervos hasn’t let go.”