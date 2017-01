Charlie Cook: “In this new world or­der of un­filtered or make-be­lieve news, the wall between real journ­al­ism and fake journ­al­ism is be­com­ing blurred and some­times al­most in­vis­ible. When people doubt the cred­ib­il­ity of le­git­im­ate journ­al­ism, people are robbed of the facts that un­der­lie our en­tire demo­crat­ic pro­cess. Elec­tions de­pend on cit­izens mak­ing in­formed de­cisions, but that’s im­possible if raw sewage is pol­lut­ing their news feed.”