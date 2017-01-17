GOP Lawmakers Say Trump Misspoke on Health Care

President-elect Donald Trump “promised insurance for everyone this weekend, but Senate Republicans say they are operating under the assumption that Trump meant to say access to insurance for everyone,” BuzzFeed reports.

“The vow clashes with all of the major Obamacare replacement plans put forward by Republicans, which prioritize choice over universality. But some Republicans in the Senate say they are working on repealing and replacing Obamacare under the belief that Trump misspoke.”