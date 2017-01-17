McCain Says Putin Is Greater Threat Than ISIS

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) told Morning Joe that Russian president Vladimir Putin poses a greater threat to the United States than ISIS.

Said McCain: “I think when you look at Russian increasing capabilities and, by the way, they are closing the gap as far as military capabilities is concerned rather dramatically between themselves and the United States. And that should alarm us all. But look at his behavior, look at what he has – what he has done. He has made no bones about what he wants to do. And he’s done it, but he’s played a very weak hand in the most clever fashion. He’s got the world’s 15th largest economy and yet he’s now a major player in the Middle East.”