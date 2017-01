New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) says he turned down several jobs in the Trump administration because his wife refused to move to Washington, the AP reports.

Said Christie: “He didn’t offer me a job that I thought was exciting enough for me to leave the governorship and my family. Because Mary Pat made really clear she wasn’t coming to D.C.”

Earlier this week, Trump told the Wall Street Journal, “at some point, we’re going to do something with Chris.”