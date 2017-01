A new Quinnipiac poll finds that in “a very hypothetical race” for New York City Mayor, Hillary Clinton, running as an independent, would beat incumbent Bill de Blasio (D) handily, 49% to 30%.

Said pollster Tim Malloy: “New Yorkers aren’t in love with Mayor Bill de Blasio, but they seem to like him better than other possible choices – except Hillary Clinton, who probably is an impossible choice.”