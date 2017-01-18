Gabbard Made Secret Trip to Syria

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) “has just departed war-torn Damascus following a trip her aides described as a ‘fact finding’ mission to work toward ending the nearly six year conflict in Syria,” Foreign Policy reports.

“Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran who drew speculation about an appointment in the Trump administration after she met privately with the president-elect in November, has frequently bucked her party and Washington’s foreign policy establishment in debates over the Syrian conflict.”