President-elect Donald Trump picked former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue (R) to be his agriculture secretary, “tapping a veterinarian-turned-politician who was the state’s first Republican governor in more than a century to lead the sprawling department,” the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

“The choice was mired in political wrangling, with some factions pushing Trump to opt for someone from the Midwest or to diversify his Cabinet by naming a Hispanic official.”