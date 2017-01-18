Trump Budget Nominee Did Not Pay Taxes for Employee

President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for White House budget director “failed to pay more than $15,000 in payroll taxes for a household employee, he admitted in a statement to the Senate Budget Committee, the sort of tax compliance issue that has derailed cabinet nominees in the past,” the New York Times reports.

In a questionnaire provided to the committee, Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R-SC), a conservative and vocal proponent of fiscal restraint noted, “I have come to learn during the confirmation review process that I failed to pay FICA and federal and state unemployment taxes on a household employee for the years 2000-2004.”