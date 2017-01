Rep. Tom Price (R-GA), President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, admitted that he decided to buy stock in an Australian biotech firm after receiving information from Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY), a board member of that company, the Huffington Post reports.

“Ethics experts stated that Price could be in violation of the STOCK Act, a bipartisan 2012 law that bans insider trading by members of Congress.”