Trump Selling Access to Cabinet

Politico: “Deep-pocketed donors face a decision on Wednesday night: whether to dine with the Vice President-elect at the National Portrait Gallery, or enjoy an ‘intimate policy discussion’ with incoming Cabinet appointees at an exclusive dinner at the Library of Congress. The closed-door events, just two of many being held during inauguration week, were double-scheduled by planners.”

“The cost of admission for the Cabinet dinner is included in a package for either $100,000 or $250,000 to the presidential inaugural committee, while dinner with Vice President-elect Mike Pence is open to donors and corporate underwriters at the $500,000 and $1 million-level as part of multi-day itineraries… The invite states that only ‘select’ Cabinet officials will attend, prompting concerns that only a few lower-profile nominees would be on hand. If that happens, ‘people will be pissed,’ the Trump donor said.”