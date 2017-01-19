Trump Cabinet Nominees Meet Growing Ethical Questions

“Three of Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks came under growing fire Wednesday on ethical issues, potentially jeopardizing their nominations,” the Washington Post reports.

“The most serious concerns surround personal investments by Trump’s health and human services nominee, Rep. Tom Price (R-GA), in health-care firms that benefited from legislation that he was pushing at the time.”

“Additionally, Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R-SC), Trump’s choice to head the Office of Management and Budget, has acknowledged during his confirmation process that he failed to pay more than $15,000 in state and federal employment taxes for a household employee.”

“And Commerce Department nominee Wilbur Ross revealed that one of the ‘dozen or so’ housekeepers he has hired since 2009 was undocumented, which he said he discovered only recently. The employee was fired as a result, he added.”