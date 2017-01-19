Le Pen Holds Slim Lead In France

A new poll in Le Monde finds France’s Socialists “still trail well behind four other main candidates for the French presidency days ahead of the first round of the party’s presidential primary.”

The survey finds far-right National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen in front for the first round of the election itself on between 25 and 26 percent. Conservative Francois Fillon was close behind her on between 23 and 25 percent, with independent Emmanuel Macron on between 17 percent and over 20 percent. Jean-Luc Melenchon of the Left Party was in fourth place, set to gather 14-15 percent of the vote, between five and seven points ahead of any of the leading three Socialists.”