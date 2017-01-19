Trump Sought Military Equipment for Inaugural Parade

“During the preparation for Friday’s transfer-of-power, a member of Trump’s transition team floated the idea of including tanks and missile launchers in the inaugural parade,” a source involved in inaugural planning told the Huffington Post.

Said the source: “They were legit thinking Red Square/North Korea-style parade.”

“The military, which traditionally works closely with the presidential inaugural committee, shot down the request, the source said. Their reason was twofold. Some were concerned about the optics of having tanks and missile launchers rolling down Pennsylvania Avenue. But they also worried that the tanks, which often weigh over 100,000 pounds, would destroy the roads.”