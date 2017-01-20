Churchill Bust Returns to Oval Office

President Donald Trump has returned a bust of Winston Churchill to the Oval Office, “undoing former President Obama’s most contentious interior decorating decision,” Politico reports.

“The Churchill bust had become a source of huge Republican outcry through the Obama presidency, with critics charging that then-president was turning his back on history and insulting America’s strongest ally. There were claims that Obama had put it in storage or returned it to the British government as a metaphor for his changing worldview—but none of those were true. He had moved it to a different place in the White House, in the Treaty Room on the second floor, which is in the residence, out of public view.”