Huge Rallies May Signal an Anti-Trump Movement

“The new lines of conflict in America were vividly drawn Saturday: A freshly revived protest movement has risen to greet a president acutely attuned to public opinion,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

“Not for decades, since 1960s protesters took to the streets against the Vietnam War, has a chief executive faced such visible opposition. And never in memory has a new president faced such widespread and intense criticism in the first 24 hours of his term.”

The big question: Can it be sustained?