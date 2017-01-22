Trump Won’t Release his Tax Returns

Kellyanne Conway said that President Trump “has no plans to release his tax returns, a marked shift from Trump’s pledge during the campaign to make them public once an audit was completed,” the New York Times reports.

Said Conway: “We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care. They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans are — are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like.”